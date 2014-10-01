Parr Park Spray Ground opened in Grapevine in the summer of 2012. This wonderfully fun splash pad is located in the middle of Parr Park right next to the playground area. There are plenty of trees for shade and there are covered picnic tables and benches in the area.

This is a fun way to spend the day and a fun way for kids to cool off in the summer. Parr park surrounds the spray ground and has playgrounds, soccer fields, softball fields, a pavilion, walking trails, and more.

Hours: 8 am to 8 pm daily

Cost: Free

Address: 3100 Parr Lane, Grapevine, Texas