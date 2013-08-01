Grapevine Mills Mall Stores

Grapevine Mills Mall sign

Here is full directory of Grapevine Mills Mall stores. This directory is sortable by any column.

Store NameStore Phone #Typical Store HoursMall EntranceStore Category
A Dollar(972) 355-5505Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsSpecialty Shops
abercrombie(972) 874-8375Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Abercrombie & Fitch(972) 874-2175Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thMen's & Women's Fashions
aerie by American Eagle Outfitters(972) 355-0932Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersWomen's Fashions
Aeropostale(214) 513-2000Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
A'GACI(972) 539-9990Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusAccessories
Altra Jewelry Outlet(972) 355-8300Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thJewelry & Watches
AMC Theatres(972) 539-5909Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entrance Entry 5/AMC CourtyardMovie Theatres
American Eagle Outfitters(972) 539-2244Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
AmeriPark(972) 724-4900Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersServices
Ann Taylor Factory Store(972) 355-4506Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusWomen's Fashions
Applebee's(972) 355-1888Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pLocated at 2215 E. Grapevine Mills CircleRestaurants
Asian Living(972) 355-5588Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletHome Furnishings
AT&T(972) 355-6074Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsAccessories
Auntie Anne's Pretzels(972) 874-1622Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletRestaurants
Auntie Anne's Pretzels 2(972) 539-2250Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsRestaurants
Bachrach(972) 539-2003Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsMen's Fashions
Banana Republic(972) 539-6389Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsMen's & Women's Fashions
Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World(972) 724-1710Mon-Sat 10a-9p, Sun 11a-6p2501 Bass Pro DriveSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
Bath & Body Works(972) 691-8559Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thHealth, Bath & Beauty
Bed Bath & Beyond(972) 355-0820Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entrance Located in Neighborhood 2Department Stores & Anchors
Benchmark Jewelers(972) 874-1609Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletJewelry & Watches
Beya(972) 539-7646Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersAccessories
Body Central(972) 874-0567Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 near Polar Ice HouseWomen's Fashions
Books-A-Million(972) 691-6420Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceCards, Books, Gifts & Stationery
Bose Factory Store(972) 874-0724Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusMusic & Movies
Build-A-Bear Workshop(972) 874-5444Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersEntertainment
Burlington Coat Factory(972) 355-1089Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entrance Located at Entry 3Department Stores & Anchors
Candy Headquarters(972) 874-5100Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
CareNow(972) 359-6330Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7p2355 Grapevine Mills Circle E.Services
Carter's(972) 724-6770Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
CD Warehouse Unlimited(972) 539-2652Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseEntertainment
Charley's Grilled Subs(972) 539-6439Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Charlotte Russ(972) 539-4668Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersWomen's Fashions
Chicken Now(972) 691-2420Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Chick-fil-A(972) 539-6543Mon-Sat 8a-10p, Closed Sunday2255 Grapevine Mills Circle ERestaurants
Chico's(972) 874-9124Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusWomen's Fashions
Chili's Too(972) 724-2606Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Chuck E. Cheese(972) 874-8713Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7p2755 Grapevine Mills Circle ERestaurants
Cinnamonster(972) 874-1536Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Claire's Boutique(972) 874-1531Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersAccessories
Coach Factory(972) 355-8984Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thAccessories
Corning Corelle Revere Factory Outlet(972) 874-0920Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletHome Furnishings
Cozymel's Mexican Grill(972) 724-0277Fri-Sat 11a-11p, Sun-Thu 11a-9p2655 Grapevine Mills Circle EastRestaurants
Crazy 8(972) 539-2187Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Crocs(972) 691-4343Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceAccessories
Cunningham Research(972) 539-5162Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondServices
Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop(972) 874-0834Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsSpecialty Shops
deb(972) 874-1093Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletAccessories
Diamond Wireless(972) 874-1203Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersElectronics & Technology
Discount Tire(972) 539-71712405 Grapevine Mills Circle E.Services
Disney Store, The(972) 355-4056Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Doc Popcorn(817) 239-8782Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
dressbarn(972) 874-1563Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletWomen's Fashions
Optometrists(972) 355-4726Mon-Sat 10a-9pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceBusiness Offices
Earthbound Trading Company(972) 874-0718Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletCards, Books, Gifts & Stationery
Ecko Unlimited(972) 355-2587Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseMen's Fashions
Elegance Perfumes(972) 355-3610Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsMen's Specialty
Elegance Perfumes Kiosk(972) 539-7702Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceHealth, Bath & Beauty
Elegance Perfumes Kiosk II(972) 539-7702Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusHealth, Bath & Beauty
Elegant Factory Direct Jeweler(972) 691-3417Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceJewelry & Watches
Embroidery Plus(972) 874-9919Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSpecialty Shops
Fame(972) 539-0671Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Famous Footwear Outlet(972) 355-4441Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondShoes & Footwear
Fanzz(972) 355-9398Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
FedEx Kinkos(972) 724-48852305 Grapevine Mills Circle EServices
Finish Line(972) 906-9455Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseShoes & Footwear
Flip Flop Shops(214) 626-8584Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceShoes & Footwear
Foot Locker(972) 355-8735Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersShoes & Footwear
Forever 21(972) 956-0670Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 or Entry 5Men's & Women's Fashions
Freshens Yogurt(972) 539-8160Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Froots(972) 355-5312Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
G by Guess(972) 724-6856Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thAccessories
Gala Formal Wear(972) 539-0011Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletWomen's Specialty
Game Day Connexion(972) 691-1715Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseSpecialty Shops
Games Workshop(972) 691-3744Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsToys, Games & Hobbies
GameStop(972) 874-1619Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMusic & Movies
Gap Factory Store(972) 874-1820Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusMen's & Women's Fashions
Glitter(214) 434-543Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletAccessories
GNC(972) 539-2402Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceHealth, Bath & Beauty
Go! Toys & Games(972) 874-5550Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseToys, Games & Hobbies
Golden Corral(972) 874-7900Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7p2605 Grapevine Mills Circle ERestaurants
Golden Mango Frozen Yogurt(972) 355-8482Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Great American Cookie Co.(972) 539-1230Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Great American Cookie Co. / Pretzel Maker(972) 691-1825Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Great Wraps(972) 355-8600Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Group USA The Clothing Company(972) 874-1902Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondWomen's Fashions
Gymboree(469) 549-1268Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
H&M(972) 355-8729Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Haggar Clothing Co.(972) 355-2006Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thMen's Fashions
Hair Pop(972) 539-2115Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsSpecialty Shops
Hat Club, The(972) 691-2358Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
Heroes(972) 724-2900Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsMen's Fashions
His Highness Jewelers(972) 539-3786Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusJewelry & Watches
Hollister Co.(972) 874-2200Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Horchow by Neiman Marcus(214) 513-1527Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Last Call by Neiman MarcusHome Decor
Hot Topic(972) 691-4480Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Icing by Claire's(972) 874-8348Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pAccessories
Island Carousel(972) 355-6572Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersEntertainment
i-Tech & Repair(972) 355-7694Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletElectronics & Technology
IT'SUGAR(972) 874-5320Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMiscellaneous
J.Crew(972) 355-106Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thMen's & Women's Fashions
Janie and Jack Outlet(972) 355-1974Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
JC's 5 Star Outlet(972) 874-1514Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceDepartment Stores & Anchors
Journeys(214) 513-8994Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceMen's & Women's Fashions
Journeys Kidz(972) 691-4054Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Justice for Girls(972) 355-0941Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Kay Jewelers Outlet(972) 724-1966Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceJewelry & Watches
Kelly's Cajun Grill(972) 539-8010Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Kenneth Cole Outlet Store(972) 355-0952Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusAccessories
Kids Foot Locker(972) 539-4037Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Kirkland's(972) 724-1426Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseHome Furnishings
L' Patricia(214) 513-8500Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseWomen's Fashions
Lady Foot Locker(972) 874-8374Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusShoes & Footwear
Lane Bryant Outlet(972) 355-0751Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusWomen's Fashions
Last Call by Neiman Marcus(214) 513-1527Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceDepartment Stores & Anchors
Lee Nails(972) 874-0740Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletHealth, Bath & Beauty
L'eggs Hanes Bali Playtex Outlet(972) 874-1163Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondWomen's Fashions
LEGOLAND Discovery Center DFW(469) 444-3050Entry 5 near AMC TheatersEntertainment
LensCrafters(972) 874-2507Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceServices
Levi's Outlet(972) 874-9497Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Lids(972) 874-8473Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty Shops
LOFT Outlet(972) 355-8860Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsWomen's Fashions
Lonestar Popcorn(972) 355-5208Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Love & War in Texas(972) 724-55572505 Grapevine Mills Circle ERestaurants
Magic Maze's Emporium(972) 355-2313Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceEntertainment
Maki of Japan(972) 539-3917Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Marc Samuels Jewelers(972) 691-1786Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondJewelry & Watches
Marshalls(972) 539-5500Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceMen's & Women's Fashions
MasterCuts(972) 874-9399Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceHealth, Bath & Beauty
Michael Kors(972) 691-4460Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusAccessories
Motherhood Maternity(972) 539-2154Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusSpecialty Shops
Mrs. Fields Cookies(972) 874-2987Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Naturalizer(972) 874-0660Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletShoes & Footwear
Nautica(972) 355-8400Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusMen's & Women's Fashions
New York & Company(972) 355-0189Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thWomen's Fashions
Nike Factory Store(972) 355-2487Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
Oakley Vault(972) 355-0702Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thMen's & Women's Fashions
Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse(972) 691-4676Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseShoes & Footwear
Old Navy Outlet(972) 355-3405Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Osh Kosh B'Gosh(972) 724-2558Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondChildren's & Infant Fashion's
p.s. from aeropostale(214) 513-7500Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Pacific Sunwear Outlet(972) 539-5203Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Paciugo Gelato(972) 355-5825Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Panda Express(972) 355-4837Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Papaya(972) 724-3000Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusWomen's Fashions
Payless ShoeSource(972) 539-2992Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceShoes & Footwear
Perfumania(972) 724-6803Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pHealth, Bath & Beauty
Perfume Gallery(972) 481-9481Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletHealth, Bath & Beauty
Perry Ellis Outlet(972) 539-4398Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsMen's Fashions
Polar Ice House Grapevine(972) 874-1930Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceEntertainment
Pro Image Sports(972) 355-7600Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseSpecialty Shops
Rack Room Shoes(972) 539-2818Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsShoes & Footwear
Rainforest Cafe(972) 539-5001Entry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusRestaurants
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory(972) 724-6868Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Rooms to Go(214) 513-8550Located on the perimeter of the mallHome Furnishings
Ross Dress for Less(972) 355-2616Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsAccessories
Ruby Thai Kitchen(972) 539-3089Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
rue21(972) 355-3749Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceAccessories
Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH(972) 724-3500Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceDepartment Stores & Anchors
Saltwater Willy's(972) 691-2659Located on the perimeter of the mallRestaurants
Samsonite Factory Outlet(972) 874-9330Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceLuggage
Sanrio(972) 539-1642Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseCards, Books, Gifts & Stationery
Sbarro(972) 539-9847Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium(469) 444-3050Entry 5 near AMC TheatersEntertainment
SEARS Appliance Outlet(972) 355-8459Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsHome Furnishings
Shoe Mart(214) 513-1640Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletShoes & Footwear
SKECHERS USA(972) 539-3117Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceShoes & Footwear
Smoothies Paradise(972) 539-2200Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondSpecialty & Gourmet Foods
Sonic(972) 539-9653Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Spencers Gifts(972) 724-6836Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletSpecialty Shops
Sprint(972) 355-3001Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletMusic & Movies
Steak n Shake(972) 724-22602205 E. Grapevine Mills CircleRestaurants
stride rite/keds/sperry outlet(972) 724-2498Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersShoes & Footwear
Studio One to One(972) 724-6767Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsPhotography & Printing
Styles for Less(972) 539-0934Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondWomen's Fashions
Subway(972) 539-8285Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Bed Bath & BeyondRestaurants
Sun & Ski Sports(972) 355-9424Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
Sunglass Hut International(972) 724-780Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseSunglasses, Optical & Eyeware
Taco Bell(972) 539-8475Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersRestaurants
Texas Treasures(972) 724-1219Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsCards, Books, Gifts & Stationery
Texas Treasures #2(972) 539-3209Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletCards, Books, Gifts & Stationery
The Children's Place Outlet(972) 355-0069Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
T-Mobile(972) 691-1120Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseServices
Tommy Hilfiger Company Store(972) 874-0172Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEnter thru Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5thMen's & Women's Fashions
Tommy Hilfiger Kids(972) 691-2112Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Toys R Us Express(972) 874-1828Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceToys, Games & Hobbies
Treasures(972) 691-0786Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceJewelry & Watches
Trends(972) 355-5397Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceMen's & Women's Fashions
Trends Too(214) 513-7652Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletShoes & Footwear
Uncle Buck's Brewery & Steakhouse(214) 513-2337Bass Pro DriveRestaurants
Under Armour Factory House(972) 539-0541Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersSporting Goods & Athletic Wear
Uniform Destination(972) 539-6242Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseMen's Specialty
Van Heusen Factory Outlet(972) 355-2609Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceMen's & Women's Fashions
Vans(972) 355-5269Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceMen's & Women's Fashions
VF Outlet(972) 691-3400Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pOwn entranceChildren's & Infant Fashion's
Victoria's Secret(972) 355-0649Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 1 by Sun & Ski SportsHealth, Bath & Beauty
Vitamin World(972) 724-6744Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletHealth, Bath & Beauty
Watches, Etc.(972) 874-2810Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 3 by JC's 5 Star OutletJewelry & Watches
White Science(817) 938-9131Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusHealth, Bath & Beauty
Wilsons Leather Outlet(972) 724-2515Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 5 near AMC TheatersMen's & Women's Fashions
Windsor(972) 338-3616Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 4 by The Children's PlaceWomen's Fashions
Zales Outlet(972) 338-3616Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 2 by Last Call by Neiman MarcusJewelry & Watches
Zumiez(972) 874-7259Mon-Sat 10a-9:30p, Sun 11a-7pEntry 6 by Polar Ice HouseMen's & Women's Fashions