Dove Park Spray Ground

Dove Park Spray Ground opened in Grapevine in the summer of 2012. This wonderfully fun splash pad is located in the middle of Dove Park right next to the Dove Park swimming pool. This park has man made covered shade areas, benches, and a huge bucket that fills will water and splashes most of the area.

This is a great way to spend the day and let the kids have some fun while playing in the water.

Hours: 8 am to 8 pm daily

Cost: Free

Address: 1509 Hood Lane, Grapevine, Texas