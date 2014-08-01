Casey's Clubhouse
Casey’s Clubhouse is a spectacular playground located in Dove Park. This unique playground was designed to all for children of all abilities to play equally.
Some of the unique features include a zip line, three unique slides, a rock climbing area, swings, dolphins with mist, and more. The activities are endless in this playground and kids will love its unique spin.
Casey’s Clubhouse is located adjacent to Dove Waterpark and Dove Park Spray Ground which also reside within Dove Park. This park is free, fun, and one of a kind. If you are looking to get your kids out of the house and active this is a great location to do so.
The playground itself is centered around a treehouse looking clubhouse. There are several entries to the clubhouse including a wheel-chair accessible bridge. This playground cannot be beat in Grapevine for fun and adventure.
Enjoy!
Located at:
1509 Hood Lane, Grapevine, Texas
- Fun 95%
- Play 88%
- Laughing 73%