The name, The Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park was officially adopted.

The design of Phase 2 of the garden began immediately following completion of Phase 1 and included the “Garden Court,” pond, gazebo, stage, trails, and landscaping. Construction of Phase 2 began in February 2001 with the installation of the drainage system and landscape by the city staff. The contractor completed the remaining construction in April of 2001 and the Grand Opening Ceremony was held on August 23, 2001.

The butterfly garden was designed and installed on the east side of the Mitchell house in cooperation with the Grapevine Garden Club on July 22, 2002.

The pond that is located on the north side of the peninsula that flows like a mountain stream was constructed on October 25 of 2002. This pond was constructed by Whiz-Q Stone of Ft. Worth as part of a “Build-A-Pond” class. Whiz-Q Stone provided all the materials and labor to build the pond at no charge to the City.

Design of Phase 3 of the Botanical Garden was presented to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on February 20, 2004. Included in Phase 3 were the Great Lawn fountain, decorative fencing and the area on the east side of the creek that runs through the garden.

The 2005 Texas Recreation and Park Association “Innovations in Park Development Award” was presented to the City of Grapevine for the development of the new pond and herb garden at the Botanical Garden. The award was presented at the annual Institute held March 11, 2005 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Construction began on the Great Lawn Fountain on March 23, 2005 and was completed on May 20, 2005. The fountain design and lighted central cascade with lighted arching outer sprays and planting beds with waterfalls were combined ideas of councilmember C. Shane Wilbanks, parks superintendent Kevin Mitchell, and parks and recreation director Doug Evans.

The master plan calls for the site to the east of the creek to be left in primarily a natural state with soft trails and a couple of color beds where the sun is able to shine through the canopy trees. The Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park will continue to be an ongoing project for the Parks and Recreation Department to provide enjoyment for the entire community.