Enjoy Valentine’s Day Weekend with Suzy Bogguss​

Suzy Bogguss will be playing at Love and War in Grapevine on Saturday, February 13th, 2016. Please see full details from the press release below.

****

January, 19, 2016 NASHVILLE, TN…GRAMMY Winner Suzy Bogguss is set to perform select dates in Lubbock, Dallas, and Conroe, TX on Valentine’s Day weekend. The platinum-selling artist is an ACM, and CMA winner best known for her 1990’s string of country radio hits including “Outbound Plane”, “Drive South”, “Letting Go”, and “Aces”, but it doesn’t stop there. Never one to be nailed down to a genre, Bogguss has since released several projects on her own record label, Loyal Dutchess Records, including Sweet Danger, a top 5 jazz record, American Folk Songbook, a collaboration with Cracker Barrel, and most recently Lucky, which celebrates the songwriting of Merle Haggard.

Love will be in the air as many songs throughout her set center around the theme, including some written with her favorite co-writer and husband, Doug Crider. Suzy notes, “We will definitely be playing some love songs for audiences. We’ll make sure to do some “get together” as well as some “leaving” tunes so we’ve got all the bases covered!”

What’s on the horizon? Bogguss is currently writing and preparing for her next album. Listeners may even hear a new song or two during her upcoming sets, but she promises nothing is too formatted, “My show is very spontaneous. Each show is unique. The guys in my band say that my set list is just a suggestion,” she laughs. “It’s very fluid. If I feel like the audience wants to hear a particular song or if there’s a request I am happy to shift gears. I’m just loving these intimate rooms and interacting with the crowd.”

February 12: Cactus Theater – Lubbock, TX

February 13: Love and War in Texas – Dallas, TX

February 14: Dosey Doe Coffee House – Conroe, TX