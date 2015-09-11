GrapeFest 2015

What: 29th Annual GrapeFest

When: September 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2015

Where: Historic Downtown Grapevine, Texas

How Much: Free Thursday and until 5 pm on Friday. After 5 pm on Friday, admission prices are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and children (6-12). Weekend passes are available for $18 and souvenir weekend passes are $23. Admission is free for children five and under.

The 29th Annual GrapeFest is called The Wine Experience. Festival goers will be able to taste premium wines from Texas, Oregon, and Argentina.

Grapevine’s GrapeFest has something for everyone. Adults will love the food, drinks, and entertainment. Kids will enjoy the Carnival and Midway. Everyone will like the live music and entertainment on three stages.

GrapeFest takes place in historic downtown Grapevine, Texas. This is a great time to visit Main Street and enjoy Grapevine’s best festival of the year.

Festival Hours:

Thursday, September 17, 10 am – 10:30 pm

Friday, September 18, 10 am – 5 pm

Friday, September 18, 5 pm – 11:30 pm

Saturday, September 19, 10 am – 11:30 pm

Sunday, September 20, 11 am – 6 pm