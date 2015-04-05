Thomas The Train 2015 in Grapevine Texas

It is that time of year when Thomas the Tank Engine makes his annual visit to Grapevine, Texas. For two weekends in April you and your family can enjoy a ride on Thomas the Train.

When: April 10, 11, 12 and April 17, 18, 19, 2015

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad

705 S. Main Street, Grapevine Texas

What: A Day Out With Thomas the Train

The rides on the train are roughly 25 minutes. Advanced ticket purchase is suggested as these rides typically sell out. There are plenty of other fun activities around the train depot including arts and crafts, temporary tattoos, live music, and other Thomas the Train themed activities.

You can reserve your tickets here.

This is another wonderful family friendly event in Grapevine, Texas. Come out and enjoy all this city has to offer!