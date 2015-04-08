Octonauts Return To Sea Life Grapevine This May

From the press release:

Grapevine, Texas (April 8, 2015) – Dive into action with the Octonauts, the team of undersea adventure heroes from the hit animated TV show. Young fans will embark on an exciting mission with special activities and fun-filled events, plus get the chance to meet Captain Barnacles and Peso. The Octonauts adventure starts at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, Monday, May 18 – Sunday, May 31.

This is a free event included in the price of admission to SEA LIFE Grapevine. Book early to secure your tickets.

Tickets: Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for kids 2 and under. To purchase special discounted tickets visit www.visitsealife.com/grapevine.

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – attraction remains open 90 minutes after last admission.

SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium

Grapevine Mills Mall

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway

Grapevine, Texas 76051

Phone: 877-819-7677

About SEA LIFE Grapevine:

SEA LIFE Grapevine transports you into the amazing underwater world. Prepare for astonishingly close views of everything from humble starfish and seahorses to graceful rays and powerful sharks. With an amazing 360° ocean tunnel, 30 display tanks and more than 5,000 sea creatures the aquarium is the perfect stop for family fun. To get any closer you would have to get wet! Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information visit www.visitsealife.com/grapevine. Follow us on Facebook: @sealifegrapevine Twitter: @sealifegrpevine and Instagram: @sealifegrpevine.

About Merlin Entertainments:

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates 106 attractions, 11 hotels/3 holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its managers and c26,000 employees (peak season).

Merlin has twenty four attractions and one hotel in North America – including two stunning LEGOLAND Resorts – LEGOLAND Florida with its theme park, water park, (new hotel to open in 2015); and LEGOLAND California theme park with water park, SEA LIFE aquarium and themed hotel; Madame Tussauds celebrity wax attractions in New York, Washington DC, Las Vegas; Hollywood; and San Francisco; LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Kansas City Missouri; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston; Westchester, New York; Toronto, Canada; a Dungeon in San Francisco; and SEA LIFE aquariums in Phoenix, Arizona; Kansas City, Missouri; Michigan; Dallas/Fort Worth; the Mall of America in Minneapolis and Charlotte – Concord – underlining the company’s position as the world’s biggest global aquarium operator. Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

About the Octonauts:

The Octonauts are a dynamic eight-member team of quirky and courageous adventure heroes who dive into action whenever there is trouble under the sea. Equipped with a fleet of aquatic vehicles, they rescue amazing sea creatures, explore incredible new underwater worlds, and often save the day before returning safely to their home base, the octopod. Based on the original books by Meomi, Octonauts is animated by Brown Bag Films and continues to go from strength to strength as a unique and exciting global pre-school brand.