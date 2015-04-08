Dave & Buster’s Is Hiring Near Grapevine

From the press release:

DAVE & BUSTER’S TO HIRE 240 EMPLOYEES FOR NEW EULESS LOCATION

More Games, Food, Sports and Jobs Coming to Newest Dave & Buster’s Mid-Cities Location

EULESS, TX (April 8, 2015)– Dave & Buster’s, the official headquarters to eat, drink, play and watch sports, has started the search for over 240 enthusiastic and upbeat employees who are looking to have fun on the job at the brand’s 74th restaurant located in the Glade Parks development. Available positions include servers, host staff, bartenders, cooks, game technicians and more. Slated to open on May 3rd, the 40,600 square foot Dave & Buster’s Euless restaurant will join nearby locations in Arlington, Frisco and Dallas to become a key component of the local dining and night life scenes.

Dave & Buster’s is not your average bar, and is far more exciting than working in an ordinary restaurant, as every location has four areas – Eat, Drink, Play and Watch. If you want to have the most fun at work, while ensuring guests have a perfect atmosphere to do the same, look no further! Dave & Buster’s offers the following:

• Benefits: Dave & Buster’s offers a very attractive benefits package for a number of positions including medical, dental, vision and 401k

• Internal Promotions: Dave & Buster’s offers a High Potential program which enables high performing employees to move quickly into new positions. Additionally, more than 30% of the brand’s current management was promoted from within the company.

• FUN: Dave & Buster’s employees love coming to work in an entertaining atmosphere with the biggest sporting events on huge televisions, upscale dining and 170 of the latest arcade games

Interested candidates should complete an online application at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.

“The grand opening in Euless marks Dave & Buster’s second location in the Mid-Cities area, and we are very excited to debut a brand new location right here in our home state,” said Jeff Cleary, General Manager of the Dave & Buster’s Euless store. “We are eager to meet energetic applicants looking to join Dave & Buster’s fun and dynamic work culture, where they are valued for truly being themselves.”

Dave & Buster’s will offer Euless the very best in food, drink and entertainment in a new, modern interior. The restaurant’s mouth-watering, chef-crafted gourmet menu combines fun and flavor in American fare with items that include the Mountain O’ Nachos, Pretzel Dogs, Bacon-Wrapped Sirloin Medallions & Grilled Shrimp, and the Legendary Burger lineup. The menu also features innovative cocktails including the Miami Ice Snow Cone, Original CoronaRita and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry flavored ice cubes.

Dave & Buster’s patrons can also play 170 of the most popular new games in the Million Dollar Midway, including Transformers Human Alliance, Mach Storm, and Kung Fu Panda Dojo Mojo. Tickets can be taken to the Winner’s Circle to be redeemed for a wide variety of prizes including Apple products, Xbox games, sports memorabilia, T-shirts, stuffed animals, electric guitars and more!

About Dave & Buster’s Dave & Buster’s, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates 72 large-venue, high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America, and will open the 73rd in the Village of Pelham Manor, New York in April. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster’s also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in D&B Sports and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com