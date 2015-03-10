SeaLife Grapevine Announces Rain Forest Adventure Addition

From the press release:

Newly Transformed Galleries Offer Close Encounters With Crocodiles, Piranha and Anaconda

Grapevine, Texas (March 10, 2015) – Construction has started on the new 3,500-square-foot Rainforest Adventure scheduled to open this summer at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium. The new permanent exhibit takes guests to the lush environment of the world’s rainforests where they will encounter brand new species to SEA LIFE, including crocodiles, piranha, anaconda and more.

The five-gallery display replaces the freshwater lakes exhibit and spotlights a variety of animals native to exotic locations from around the world. Unique features include a piranha walk-through tunnel, a domed pop-up tank in the middle of the anaconda cave, and touch tanks with fish and invertebrates.

Guests begin their journey through the rainforest where rays of light shine through mist and the forest canopy. In the Amazonian rivers gallery, freshwater fish swim amongst twisted roots, tree stumps and lush planting. The caiman exhibit takes visitors to an abandoned ancient temple reclaimed by the forest and crocodiles. Next, visitors of all ages get an up-close view of piranha as they swim overhead in the 40-foot walk through tunnel. In the anaconda cave is a domed pop-up tank where kids can observe the intriguing lifestyle of the world’s largest species of snake. Upon exiting the rainforest, guests will discover the newly re-imagined rock pools where they can touch and learn about coldwater fish and invertebrates native to the Pacific Northwest.

“This is the biggest investment we’ve made since our opening in 2011,” says Iain Scouller, Regional General Manager SEA LIFE Grapevine. “The new Rainforest Adventure exhibit will recreate extraordinary natural environments with exciting architectural elements, creating a highly immersive experience for visitors.”

SEA LIFE Grapevine is located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, Texas 76051. For more information visit www.visitsealife.com/grapevine or call 817-819-7677.

About SEA LIFE Grapevine:

SEA LIFE Grapevine transports you into the amazing underwater world. Prepare for astonishingly close views of everything from humble starfish and seahorses to graceful rays and powerful sharks. With an amazing 360° ocean tunnel, 30 display tanks and more than 5,000 sea creatures the aquarium is the perfect stop for family fun. To get any closer you would have to get wet! Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information visit www.visitsealife.com/grapevine. Follow us on Facebook: @sealifegrapevine Twitter: @sealifegrpevine and Instagram: @sealifegrpevine.